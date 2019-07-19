Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Travis Richard Miller. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Travis Richard Miller CHAPIN - The memorial service for Travis R. Miller, 41, of Chapin will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Mt. Horeb Lutheran Church, 101 E. Boundary Street, Chapin, SC 29036, with Reverend Ralph Hill and Pastor Joanna Gragg will officiate. The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall following the service. Private inurnment will be held at a later time in Elmwood Cemetery. Travis was born December 24, 1977, in Columbia and passed away Monday, July 15, 2019. He is the son of Yost M. Miller, Jr. and Carolyn Kopp Miller. He was a graduate of Chapin High School as well as Lander University. Travis worked as a corporate pilot for many years for companies in the Midlands. Survivors in addition to his parents; brother, Sean M. Miller (Diana) of Chapin; nephew, Meetze Miller; nieces, Haylea Layne Miller, and Lilly Miller. In lieu of flowers, the Miller family asked memorials may be made to The Boys Farm, Inc., PO Box 713, Newberry, SC 29108 or Mt. Horeb Lutheran Church, 101 E. Boundary Street, Chapin, SC 29036. On-line condolences may be sent to

Travis Richard Miller CHAPIN - The memorial service for Travis R. Miller, 41, of Chapin will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Mt. Horeb Lutheran Church, 101 E. Boundary Street, Chapin, SC 29036, with Reverend Ralph Hill and Pastor Joanna Gragg will officiate. The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall following the service. Private inurnment will be held at a later time in Elmwood Cemetery. Travis was born December 24, 1977, in Columbia and passed away Monday, July 15, 2019. He is the son of Yost M. Miller, Jr. and Carolyn Kopp Miller. He was a graduate of Chapin High School as well as Lander University. Travis worked as a corporate pilot for many years for companies in the Midlands. Survivors in addition to his parents; brother, Sean M. Miller (Diana) of Chapin; nephew, Meetze Miller; nieces, Haylea Layne Miller, and Lilly Miller. In lieu of flowers, the Miller family asked memorials may be made to The Boys Farm, Inc., PO Box 713, Newberry, SC 29108 or Mt. Horeb Lutheran Church, 101 E. Boundary Street, Chapin, SC 29036. On-line condolences may be sent to www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com Published in The State on July 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close