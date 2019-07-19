Travis Richard Miller CHAPIN - The memorial service for Travis R. Miller, 41, of Chapin will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Mt. Horeb Lutheran Church, 101 E. Boundary Street, Chapin, SC 29036, with Reverend Ralph Hill and Pastor Joanna Gragg will officiate. The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall following the service. Private inurnment will be held at a later time in Elmwood Cemetery. Travis was born December 24, 1977, in Columbia and passed away Monday, July 15, 2019. He is the son of Yost M. Miller, Jr. and Carolyn Kopp Miller. He was a graduate of Chapin High School as well as Lander University. Travis worked as a corporate pilot for many years for companies in the Midlands. Survivors in addition to his parents; brother, Sean M. Miller (Diana) of Chapin; nephew, Meetze Miller; nieces, Haylea Layne Miller, and Lilly Miller. In lieu of flowers, the Miller family asked memorials may be made to The Boys Farm, Inc., PO Box 713, Newberry, SC 29108 or Mt. Horeb Lutheran Church, 101 E. Boundary Street, Chapin, SC 29036. On-line condolences may be sent to www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com
Published in The State on July 19, 2019