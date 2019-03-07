Travis Lee Striblin COLUMBIA - Travis Lee Striblin, 75, of Columbia, died Monday, March 4, 2019. Born on April 25, 1943, in Luverne, Alabama, he was a son of the late Lee V. Striblin and Allie Lois Alsobrook Striblin. Mr. Striblin was US Marine Corps veteran who proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. Prior to his retirement, he was a criminal investigator for the US Civil Service at Fort Jackson. Survivors include his wife, Eloise G. Striblin, and her children, Pam Wolfersberger (Scott) and Dannie Stout (Tina). He is also survived by three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. The funeral for Mr. Striblin will be held at 2 o'clock, Friday, March 8th at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia, SC, with Reverend James A. Goudelock officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The State on Mar. 7, 2019