Travis Terry BLACKVILLE - A Private Family Graveside service for Travis Smith Terry, 84, of Blackville, SC will be held in the Grimes Cemetery, Jasper County, SC. Mrs. Terry passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Born in Jasper County, SC, she was a daughter of the late Eddie Ralph Smith and Frances Owen Smith and was married to Dr. Thomas R. Terry. Mrs. Terry graduated from Coker College and received her Master's Degree from Converse College. She taught in the public school system and retired after 28 years; she was a member of the Blackville First Baptist Church. Survivors include her loving husband of 62 years, Dr. Thomas R. Terry of the home; her son Jay (Teresa) Terry of Greenville, SC; grandchildren Jonathan Lewis, Matthew Terry, Christopher Terry, Mary Terry, Ashley Terry, David (Caty) Terry, and Sarah (Luther) Terry; great grandchildren Grace, Faith, and Jack Terry; additional family members Boualy (Choune) Sivilai and their children Hope (Kevin) Carter and their daughter Lia Carter and Tommy Sivilai and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins whom she dearly loved. She was preceded in death by a son Jon Terry; her sister Leadria Terry and her brother Eddie R. Smith, Jr. Folk Funeral Home Inc. and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our on-line registry atwww.folkfuneralhome.com
.