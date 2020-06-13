Trenette Feaster
Trenette Feaster BLAIR - Ms.Trenette Feaster of 1709 State Hwy 215 N. Blair SC passed away on June 10, 2020. She is survived by her mother, Beverly Feaster, one son, LaNancy Smith, Jr Blair SC, two daughters, Brittany Scott and Alexis Smith Blair SC, two brothers, Trennith and George Feaster, two sisters, Tommie and India Feaster and host of other relatives and friends. Graveside service will be 11am Sun. Jun 14, 2020 @ Gethsemane Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Sat. Jun 13, 2020 from 12 noon to 7 pm @ Russell-McCutchen Funeral Home, 324 S. Vanderhorst St. Winnsboro SC 29180.

Published in The State on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Visitation
12:00 - 07:00 PM
Russell-McCutchen Funeral Home
JUN
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Gethsemane Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Russell-McCutchen Funeral Home
324 S Vanderhorst St
Winnsboro, SC 29180
803-635-4313
