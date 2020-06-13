Trenette Feaster BLAIR - Ms.Trenette Feaster of 1709 State Hwy 215 N. Blair SC passed away on June 10, 2020. She is survived by her mother, Beverly Feaster, one son, LaNancy Smith, Jr Blair SC, two daughters, Brittany Scott and Alexis Smith Blair SC, two brothers, Trennith and George Feaster, two sisters, Tommie and India Feaster and host of other relatives and friends. Graveside service will be 11am Sun. Jun 14, 2020 @ Gethsemane Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Sat. Jun 13, 2020 from 12 noon to 7 pm @ Russell-McCutchen Funeral Home, 324 S. Vanderhorst St. Winnsboro SC 29180.



