Trina Fentress Boyte BLYTHEWOOD Trina Fentress Boyte, 52, of Blythewood, died at home on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Born in Abbington, Pennsylvania, on October 16, 1967, she was a daughter of Darryl Edward and Mary Ann Smith Fentress. Trina was a longtime member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Blythewood. She loved her Dallas Cowboys and especially her Clemson Tigers, as shown by the signature tiger decals on her car. Trina was a loving and devoted person to her family and countless friends. Alongside her husband, Derrick, Trina loved to socialize with her friends from around the world and travel, especially to Cancun, Mexico and the Mountains. Recently, Trina and Derrick purchased a Camper and spent a four-day weekend at Myrtle Beach with ambition to begin traveling the country. In addition to her parents, and husband, Derrick Eugene Boyte; Trina is survived by her sister, Tammy Ann Gulledge; brother-in-law, Charles Glenn Boyte (Tammie); three nephews; two nieces; an uncle, Dennis Johnsey (Maureena); cousin, Angelique Johnsey; as well as numerous Aunts, Uncles, Great Nephews, and Great Nieces. She was preceded in death by her mother and father-in-law, C. Odell Boyte and Rebecca Ann "Becky" Boyte; two brother's-in-law; one nephew. The funeral service for Mrs. Boyte will be held at 3 o'clock, Sunday, September 13th, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. The Rev. Scott Smoak will officiate. Burial will follow the service at Trinity United Methodist Church Cemetery, 408 Blythewood Road, Blythewood. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 o'clock, Saturday evening at the funeral home. Mask and Social Distancing are required to maintain a safe environment for all. A livestream of the service may be seen by visiting her tribute page at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Memorials in Trina's memory may be made to the National Kidney Foundation
, 508 Hampton Street, Suite 200, Columbia, SC 29201. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com