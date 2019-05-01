Tripp Player COLUMBIA - Freddie Lucius Player, III, 60, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019. Born on October 14, 1958, he was the son of Freddie Lucius Player, Jr. and Martha Ann Harrington Player. Tripp was raised in Greeleyville and settled in Columbia where he raised his family. He was employed as an Electrical Engineer with GWA Inc. for 19 years and was an avid Clemson Tigers fan who loved playing guitars and working with electricity. Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Carol McCord Player; a daughter, Sara Player; his parents, "Lukie" and Ann Player; and sisters, Margaret, Patti and Ann. Respecting Tripp's wishes, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to Pisgah Legal Services, a non-profit organization, where his daughter works or to a . Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.
Published in The State on May 1, 2019