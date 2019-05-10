Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Troy T. Martin Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Troy T. Martin, Sr. WEST COLUMBIA Troy Thornton Martin, 95, was born April 9, 1924 in Olympia, SC, the son of Abram T. and Minnie M. Martin and passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019. He leaves his wife, Ann Hughes Martin; a son, Troy T. Martin, Jr.; a daughter, Rebecca M. Soderquist (Richard); step-sons, John R. Steedly (Lesley) and Michael S. Steedly and granddaughter, Lauren S. Mathis (Evan). In his early years, Mr. Martin helped the family run their dairy business. After graduating from Olympia High School, he attended the University of South Carolina for Business Administration. He began a career at SCE&G that lasted almost 40 years. Mr. Martin worked his way up from the bottom of the storeroom to managing the Credit Department. While at SCE&G, he met his wife-to-be, Ann Hughes. They were happily married for 45 years. Ann was completely dedicated to his wellbeing and was holding his hand when he peacefully slipped away to be with the Lord. Since childhood, Mr. Martin had a passion for farming. His early memories were of milking cows at 4:00 a.m. each morning and grooming cattle for the numerous SC State Fair ribbons. Later, he spent many hours planting crops (we always said that he grew enough to feed the entire county), raising fish, and numerous other things around the farm he called "piddling". Troy T. Martin, Sr. was generous to his community and supportive of his children. He was always helping others and never afraid to stand up for their rights. We will miss this gentleman, dedicated husband and teaching parent. The memories of him will reside in our hearts forever. Visitation will be held from 12:00 noon until 1:00 p.m., followed by services at 1:00 p.m., on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Elmwood Cemetery Mausoleum. Elmwood Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.

