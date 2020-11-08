Trudi Taylor GreeneJune 23, 1949 - November 4, 2020Lexington, South Carolina - Trudi Taylor Greene went to be with her Lord at her residence in Lexington on November 4, 2020. A funeral service will be held on at 11:00am Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Saxe Gotha Presbyterian Church with a visitation to follow, 5503 Sunset Blvd, Lexington, SC 29072.Trudi leaves behind a loving husband of 38 years, Leman E. Greene, Jr. She is also survived by her adoring family: daughter, Courtney Greene Turner (Justin) of Simpsonville, SC; Leman E. Greene, III (Jess) of Clemson, SC; and Steven Devereaux Greene (Kristin) of Cary, NC.In addition to her children, "Gaudy" leaves her cherished grandchildren: Lillian Dorothy and Olivia Taylor Turner and Jaxon Devereaux Greene; her sister, Terri Johnson (Chris), brothers Wayne Taylor (Wendy) and Glenn Taylor (Susette), and many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. Her parents, Harold and Bertha Taylor, precede her.Trudi was born June 23, 1949 and was raised in the Rosewood area of Columbia. She graduated from Dreher High School and then went on to receive her undergraduate degree, Masters, and 30 hours towards her PhD from the University of South Carolina.Her teaching career began as an elementary classroom teacher and concluded as a curriculum resource teacher. In her more than 35 years as a teacher, she made a huge impact on little minds that passed through her classrooms. "Mrs. Greene" is still remembered fondly by many former students.As a very active member of her greatly loved church, Saxe Gotha Presbyterian, she was blessed to serve in numerous capacities. Some of these included Deacon, Elder, Circle, Bible study leader, and her much cherished Handbell Choir. She served her Lord and church loyally. Trudi enjoyed her friends in ADK Teaching Sorority and especially dear to her were the ladies in "The Group".Always a friendly smile shared, a lovely card sent, a warm touch and numerous ways to let you know she cared, Trudi inspired people to reach out and touch, to serve your church and others. She will be greatly missed, always remembered and leaves memories of a lifetime well spent. She was a true Proverbs 31 woman.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Saxe Gotha Presbyterian Church.