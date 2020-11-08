1/1
Trudi Taylor Greene
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Trudi's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Trudi Taylor Greene
June 23, 1949 - November 4, 2020
Lexington, South Carolina - Trudi Taylor Greene went to be with her Lord at her residence in Lexington on November 4, 2020. A funeral service will be held on at 11:00am Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Saxe Gotha Presbyterian Church with a visitation to follow, 5503 Sunset Blvd, Lexington, SC 29072.
Trudi leaves behind a loving husband of 38 years, Leman E. Greene, Jr. She is also survived by her adoring family: daughter, Courtney Greene Turner (Justin) of Simpsonville, SC; Leman E. Greene, III (Jess) of Clemson, SC; and Steven Devereaux Greene (Kristin) of Cary, NC.
In addition to her children, "Gaudy" leaves her cherished grandchildren: Lillian Dorothy and Olivia Taylor Turner and Jaxon Devereaux Greene; her sister, Terri Johnson (Chris), brothers Wayne Taylor (Wendy) and Glenn Taylor (Susette), and many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. Her parents, Harold and Bertha Taylor, precede her.
Trudi was born June 23, 1949 and was raised in the Rosewood area of Columbia. She graduated from Dreher High School and then went on to receive her undergraduate degree, Masters, and 30 hours towards her PhD from the University of South Carolina.
Her teaching career began as an elementary classroom teacher and concluded as a curriculum resource teacher. In her more than 35 years as a teacher, she made a huge impact on little minds that passed through her classrooms. "Mrs. Greene" is still remembered fondly by many former students.
As a very active member of her greatly loved church, Saxe Gotha Presbyterian, she was blessed to serve in numerous capacities. Some of these included Deacon, Elder, Circle, Bible study leader, and her much cherished Handbell Choir. She served her Lord and church loyally. Trudi enjoyed her friends in ADK Teaching Sorority and especially dear to her were the ladies in "The Group".
Always a friendly smile shared, a lovely card sent, a warm touch and numerous ways to let you know she cared, Trudi inspired people to reach out and touch, to serve your church and others. She will be greatly missed, always remembered and leaves memories of a lifetime well spent. She was a true Proverbs 31 woman.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Saxe Gotha Presbyterian Church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
Saxe Gotha Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Saxe Gotha Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved