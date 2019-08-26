Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Trudy Collins. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Trudy B. Collins COLUMBIA - Born in Columbia, SC November 16, 1923, Daughter of George and Ella Satcher Bailey. After graduating from Monetta High School and attending Draughton's Business School, she went to work at the Savannah Army Depot where she met her husband, Norman J. Collins. After his discharge from the Army, they were married and began their life together in Evanston, Il, where Norman began his career in banking. They were blessed with two children who were born in Evanston- Norman B. (Doc) and Alice June (Suzie). In 1951 they moved to South Carolina where her husband had accepted a job with S.C. National Bank. She was a long-time member of Kilbourne Park Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday School teacher for years. She helped to start the Intercessory Prayer Ministry of the church and served as coordinator and as an intercessor for many years and also led a prayer group on Wednesday nights. She served on various committees including the bereavement committee which she helped to organize. She served as church historian for a number of years also. In her work in the prayer ministry in the church she cared deeply for those for whom she was praying, always seeking to encourage them through their hurts and trials. Trudy loved the Lord and was grateful for the 95 years she was given to love and serve him and to love and enjoy her family. Kilbourne Park was an important part of her life and she loved her church family dearly. One of her favorite pastimes was reading, especially the lives of some of the great spiritual leaders and the great revivals / awakenings of the past and she enjoyed sharing her books with others. Trudy is survived by: Daughter Alice (Howard) Harris (Harwood) of Sumter, SC. Granddaughters: Alisa H. Petuck (Rich) Fayette City, PA, Jennifer H. Houston (Jonathan), Katherine H. Watford (Adam) both of Sumter, SC. Sisters: Lena B. Robinson, Anderson, SC, Grace B. Stewart, Columbia, SC, June B. Quattlebaum (Walter) Batesburg, SC, and nieces and nephews who were very dear to her. Preceding her in death, beside her parents, her husband of 63 years, Son, Norman B. Collins (Doc), brother and sister in law, Barney and Mildred Bailey. Her 7 great grandchildren were very special to her and brought much joy into her life. Close family ties were very important to her and she tried to keep in close contact with all the family, praying for each one daily. Memorials may be made to: Killbourne Park Baptist Church, 4205 Killbourne Rd., Columbia, SC 29206 or Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000 Boone, NC 28607 Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

