Truedell Burrell WINNSBORO SC - Mr. Truedell Burrell of 75 Keyhole Dr Winnsboro SC passed away on Oct 25, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife: Juanita Burrell, daughter: Annie Thompson, two grandchildren: Emani and Elise Thompson, great grandchild: Antavious Thompson and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be12 noon (11am viewing) Sat Nov 2, 2019, @ Mt Zion AME Church with burial in the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Fri Nov 1, 2019 from 12 noon to 7pm @ Russell-McCutchen Funeral Home, 324 S. Vanderhorst St. Winnsboro SC 29180. Condolences may be sent to russellmccutchen.net.
Published in The State on Nov. 1, 2019