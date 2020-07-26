Truma R. Coker COLUMBIA, SC - Truma R Coker, 87, resident of Columbia, South Carolina, passed away on July 18, 2020 at the Prisma Health Richland Hospital. Truma was born in Pacolet, South Carolina, July 14, 1933, to Essie and Clyde Rook Sr. She graduated from Winthrop College with a degree in nursing and went on to retire from Dorn VA Hospital. Truma was selfless, energetic, humble, and a devout Christian, as well as a dedicated member of Temple Baptist Church. Truma is survived by her children Pamela and Paul Neese, and Terri Coker; grandchildren, Samantha and General Hendley, Michelle and Matthew Sullivan; great grandchildren, Tristan Hendley, Jackson Queen, Azrael Brenner, Kaylee Coker, Alexis Zimmerman, Bay-Leigh Hendley, Cheyanne Sullivan, and Autumn Wood; and great great Grandchild Braxton Snyder. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry M. Coker Sr., sons, Harry "Mack" Coker Jr. and John Coker, as well as her siblings. There will be a private service for immediate family at the funeral home. Friends are welcome to attend the memorial slide presentation and sign the guest register book from 11:00am to 5:00pm at Thompsons Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Due to current events, there will also be a live feed for online viewing. The family will not be attending the presentation. The family has asked in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Temple Baptist Church or The South Carolina Troopers Association Scholarship fund. Please sign the online guestbook at thompsonsfuneral.com
.