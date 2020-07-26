Pam and family,

Truma was a bright light in our lives and I am so sorry. I loved being around her as she always brought joy. I really enjoyed her laughter, her cooking and her cakes were unbelievable! We still talk about her coconut cake every Christmas. I know you will miss her but I also know she is in Heaven with Mom and Dad and all the other Temple saints having a grand reunion. I pray you find comfort in remembering all the joy your Mom brought to this world and peace until we see her again.

Ginger Walter

Friend