TSgt Jimmie (Ret.) Brown

TSgt. (Ret.) Jimmie Brown BLYTHEWOOD Funeral services for TSgt. (Ret.) Jimmie Brown will be held today at 11:00 a.m. (viewing 10:00 a.m.) at the First Northeast Baptist Church, with burial and full military honors to follow in the Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel is in charge. Surviving are: his wife, Blanche Hazel Cook Brown; son, Jimmie (Lisa) Brown, Jr.; daughter, Edith Brown; sister, Phyllis (Charles) Rideout; a step-granddaughter, Alyssa; other loving relatives and friends.
Published in The State on June 19, 2019
