Tyshawn LaQuan Pringle EASTOVER - Funeral services for Mr. Tyshawn LaQuan Pringle will be held 12:00 p.m. (viewing at 11:00 a.m.) Friday at Truth Church & Ministries, 2100 McCords Ferry Road. Viewing for Mr. Pringle will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. today at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road. Surviving are his mother, Sandra Pringle; brothers, Carlton Murphy, Terrell Pringle and Tyreke Bradway; sisters, Nykeisha and Ashley Pringle, Tuannisha Lee, Tiniqua Harrison, Brenda Bradway, Tee, Destiny and Kaetee Pringle and Tasha (Alex) Dixon. Condolences for Mr. Pringle can be made at www.myersmortuarysc.com.
Published in The State on Aug. 1, 2019