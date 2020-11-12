Turnice Pope Pender
September 12, 1931 - October 29, 2020
Blythewood, South Carolina - Turnice Anne (Pope) Pender, 89, of Blythewood passed away on October 29, 2020. Born in Winnsboro, SC, she was the daughter of the late William Turner Pope and Gussie Mae (Wilkes) Pope.
Turnice is survived by her four sons, Douglas Ivon Pender, Jr. (Dawn), Michael Edwin Pender (DiAnn), Steven Brent Pender (Tatia), and Mark James Pender (Bari); one sister, Mary Frances Fulbright; two brothers, William Pope (Alicia), and Hennies Pope (Becky); eight grandchildren, Lauren (Matthew), Douglas, III (Makayla), Joseph (Megan), Anna, Kristin, Megan, Lucas, and Julia; and five great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Turnice is predeceased by Douglas Ivon Pender Sr. her husband of 66 years, and a brother, Marion Pope.
Turnice worked hard to provide a loving home to her husband and boys and to all those who would enter. Prior to dedicating herself to fulltime motherhood, Turnice studied at Newberry College as well as Draughon's Business College in Columbia, SC. She later worked at Southern Bell for several years. Turnice enjoyed outings to the beach, time with friends, and many years in both the Miriam Gross Sunday School Class and the XYZ program at Eau Claire Baptist.
Funeral services will be held November 14, 2020, 11:30 AM at Eau Claire Baptist Church, 4427 N. Main Street, Columbia SC conducted by Reverend Steven Bouknight and Reverend Jimmy Goudelock. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at Eau Claire Baptist. Social distancing will be implemented, and masks are required. Service will be recorded and can be viewed from Turnice's page at www.popefuneralhomesc.com
.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Bill Montague fund at Eau Claire Baptist Church, 4427 N. Main Street, Columbia, SC 29203.
The family would like to thank National Healthcare of Lexington, the numerous health care professionals and the wonderful caregivers at her bedside. A special thank you to Christopher Marshall, MD and Latoya Hinton, NP for their kind and persistent care. Finally, the Pender family is eternally grateful to Jeannie Thompson, CNA for the years of unfailing loyalty, compassion and love in the care of Turnice and her husband.
Pope Funeral Home is assisting the Pender family.