Tyona Williams

Service Information
Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services
2624 Alpine Rd
Columbia, SC
29223
(803)-735-1205
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Rhema Word Restoration Ministries
908 North Brickyard Road
View Map
Obituary
Specialist Tyona Simone Williams FAYETTEVILLE, NC - Funeral services for Specialist Tyona Simone Williams will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at Rhema Word Restoration Ministries, 908 North Brickyard Road with burial and full military honors at Ft. Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Pericival Road. Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road has been entrusted with the arrangements. Surviving are her wife, Vantaisha Williams-Johnson; mother, Paige Williams; father, Jovan Buckner; siblings, Davon, Johnathan and Aniyla Williams and Jaden Bellamy; Condolences for Mrs. Williams can be made at www.myersmortuarysc.com.
Published in The State on Apr. 29, 2019
