Tyrick Montekeyia Johnson WEST COLUMBIA - Funeral services for Mr. Tyrick Montekeyia Johnson will be held 1:00 p.m. (viewing at 12:00 p.m.) Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Bible Way Church of Piedmont, 3111 Piedmont Ave. Viewing for Mr. Johnson will be held today from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road. Surviving are his wife, Monica Johnson; children, Tilia and Tyrick Johnson, Derrius Lyles, Taylor and Tyler Johnson and Jahmin Harris; mother, Kathy (Reneth) Jones; father, Nathaniel Alston, Sr.; siblings, Nathaniel Alston, Jr. and Dasylleka Brown. Condolences for Mr. Johnson can be made at www.myersmortuarysc.com
Published in The State on Apr. 24, 2019