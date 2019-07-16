Tyrone Davis HOPKINS - Mr. Tyrone Davis was born on April 4, 1972 to the late Mr. Leroy Davis and Mrs. Doris Carol Jordan Davis. He was the youngest of three sons born to this union. He was united in holy matrimony to Mrs. Wanda Denise Kimpson Davis. He departed this life on July 10, 2019. Tyrone was educated in the public schools of Richland County, South Carolina. He was a 1990 graduate of Lower Richland High School. He pursued further studies of high education at South Carolina State University. Tyrone was employed with Richland County School District One where he had many opportunities to work with and help to develop the lives of many individuals at a number of schools. He worked with the Upward Bound Program developing the lives of both young men and young women at Claflin University and The University of South Carolina. He leaves cherished memories to his wife, Mrs. Wanda Denise Davis; his four children, Tyrone Davis, Jr., T'Andra Shontel Davis, Terrell Rashad Davis, and Tamyra Charmaine Davis; two brothers, Wilbert Leroy (Michelle Denise) Davis and David O'Neal (Theartra) Davis, Sr.; God-daughters, Jasmine Adams and Dorothy Jordan Davis; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Willie and Eula Kimpson; four sisters-in-law; a special cousin and dear friend, Warren Daniel Glover; seven uncles; three aunts; a special aunt, Ms. Carrie E. Cannon, and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives, and friends who will sorely miss his earthly presence. The homegoing service for Mr. Davis will be held Wednesday, July 17, 2019 11:00 AM at Antioch AME Zion Church, 1136 Antioch AME Zion Church Road, Eastover, SC with burial in the church cemetery. Family Visitation will be held today, July 16, 2019 from 5-7pm. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on July 16, 2019