Ulysses "Nook" Sanders WINNSBORO - Ulysses "Nook" Sanders of Winnsboro passed on July 4, 2019. He is survived by his wife; Brenda Sanders; Mother; Mary A. Sanders Blair SC; Stepsons; Isaac Jenkins, Antione Skipwith Baltimore MD; Daughters; Nicole, Jaquita, Tiffany Sanders, Lugoff SC, April and Cassandra Sanders Columbia SC. Funeral service will be 1:00pm (12:00 noon viewing) Thursday July 11, 2019 @ Brown Chapel Baptist Church Blair SC with burial in the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday July 10, 2019 from 1pm to 7pm @ Russell-McCutchen Funeral Home, 324 S. Vanderhorst St. Winnsboro SC 29180.
Published in The State on July 10, 2019