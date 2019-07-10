Ulysses "Nook" Sanders

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ulysses "Nook" Sanders.
Service Information
Russell-McCutchen Funeral Home
324 S Vanderhorst St
Winnsboro, SC
29180
(803)-635-4313
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Russell-McCutchen Funeral Home
324 S Vanderhorst St
Winnsboro, SC 29180
Viewing
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Brown Chapel Baptist Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Brown Chapel Baptist Church
Blair, SC
Obituary
Send Flowers

Ulysses "Nook" Sanders WINNSBORO - Ulysses "Nook" Sanders of Winnsboro passed on July 4, 2019. He is survived by his wife; Brenda Sanders; Mother; Mary A. Sanders Blair SC; Stepsons; Isaac Jenkins, Antione Skipwith Baltimore MD; Daughters; Nicole, Jaquita, Tiffany Sanders, Lugoff SC, April and Cassandra Sanders Columbia SC. Funeral service will be 1:00pm (12:00 noon viewing) Thursday July 11, 2019 @ Brown Chapel Baptist Church Blair SC with burial in the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday July 10, 2019 from 1pm to 7pm @ Russell-McCutchen Funeral Home, 324 S. Vanderhorst St. Winnsboro SC 29180.
Published in The State on July 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.