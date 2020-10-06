Lieutenant Colonel Edward E. "Gene" Harris, US Army Medical Service Corps (Ret.)September 8, 1931 - October 2, 2020Columbia, South Carolina - LTC Harris, 89, husband of 67 years to Bertha E. Villarreal Harris, went home to the Lord on October 2, 2020. He was predeceased by his father, Clyde G. Harris; mother, Mable C. Harris Childs; brothers, Clyde G. Harris, Jr. and Richard L. Harris and sister, Peggy M. Childers. He was born in Oklahoma City, OK on September 8, 1931.LTC Harris graduated from Ocina High School near Willow, OK in 1950, and enlisted in the US Army the same year. He was first assigned to the 10th Infantry Division in Ft. Riley, Kansas. From 1951 to 1956, he served in the Surgeon's Office, US Army Caribbean in the Panama Canal Zone. During this tour he met and married the love of his life, Bertha. Also, during this tour, he received a direct appointment (commission) as a Reserve Officer in the Army Medical Service Corps.In 1957, while serving at Ft. Sam, Houston, TX, as a Sergeant First Class in the 53rd Field Hospital, he was ordered to active duty as an Officer with the 24th MSL BN at Fort Banks, MA (57-59). He later served with the 25th Medical Battalion at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii (59-62). Later assignments included Ft. Sam Houston, TX (62-63), Ft Jackson, SC (63-65), Seoul Military Hospital, Korea (65-66), US Army Hospital, Ft. Gordon, GA (66-68), 9th Medical Battalion and 27th Surgical Hospital, Vietnam (68-69) and US Army Hospital, Ft. Leonard Wood, MO (69-73) from which he retired from the Army. During his tours of duty he was awarded the Bronze Star w/2 Oak Leaf Clusters, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Korea Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal.After retiring from the Army, he was employed at Baptist Medical Center, first as a Unit Manager and then as Director of Human Resources, until his retirement in 1991. He was a member of the Northeast Presbyterian Church for over 38 years and during this time was also a member of the Good News Class. LTC Harris was an avid collector and grower of orchids. He and his wife, Bertha, collected many of these over the years from Panama. As a member of the SC Orchid Society for over 46 years, he served as President, Vice President and Treasurer.LTC Harris is survived by his beloved wife, Bertha E. Villarreal Harris; brother, Ronald L. Harris of Oklahoma City, OK; son, Edward A. Harris (Neecie) of Columbia, SC; daughters, Patricia A. Greenwood (Mark) of Blythewood, SC, Loretta M. Fulmer (Tom) of North Myrtle Beach, SC, Bonnie S. Brooks of Blythewood, SC, Cynthia A. Hart of Blythewood, SC, and Michelle H. Reinhardt (Richard) of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren, Janet L. Hargrove and Cynthia A. Regan of Blythewood, SC, Mark Greenwood, Jr. of Summerville, SC, Christine Fulmer of Johns Island, SC, Emily Fulmer of North Myrtle Beach, SC, Ashley Simoneaux of Columbia, SC, Ryan Brooks of Littleton, CO, Ava Hart of Atlanta, GA, Andrew, Adam and Alexis Reinhardt of Spartanburg, SC; and great grandchildren, Mark and Nathan Hargrove, Landon and Luke Regan, Ruth and Brandt Brooks, Isla Claire Simoneaux, and Collin Thomas Grego.The funeral services for LTC Harris will held at 10:30 am Friday, October 9th, 2020, at Northeast Presbyterian Church, 601 Polo Road, Columbia, SC with Reverend Eric Walter officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow promptly at 12:00 pm at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia, SC.The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 pm Thursday, October 8th, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road, Columbia, SC 29223.Everyone is invited to attend but will be asked to abide by the state's recommendations of wearing masks and social distancing to provide a safe environment for all. A livestream will be available by visitingIn lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Northeast Presbyterian Church, 601 Polo Rd, Columbia, SC 29223.