Vadis Powell

Vadis I Powell WEST COLUMBIA - Vadis I Powell, 93, of West Columbia, S.C, went to be with the Lord Friday, August 7th, 2020. She was born in West Columbia to her late parents Robert L Douglas and Sophia Evetta Hollie Douglas. Vadis is survived by her son, Johnny Cooper; siblings, Robert L Douglas Jr., David Douglas, Rachel Hill; grandchildren, Amanda Cooper, Jeremy Cooper; great grandchildren, Gabriel and Maddox. In addition to her parents Vadis is preceded in death by her son Jack Rushing; siblings, Ann Raines, Priscilla. Vadis loved her family and enjoyed their visits. A visitation and service will be held Monday, August 10, 2020, at Palmetto Mortuary from 11am to 12pm.



