Val Mechie Price
Val Mechie Price CAMDEN Graveside service for Val Mechie Price, 82, will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. A viewing will be held at Powers Funeral Home on Tuesday from 12:00 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Hermitage Baptist Church (Legacy of Faith Fund) where Mechie was a faithful member for many years. His family would like to thank the nurses of KershawHealth and Hospice for their hard work and kind words. Mr. Price passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020. Born in Lugoff, he was the son of the late Jeff and Callie Price. Mechie graduated from Camden High School in 1958 where he proudly played on the 1957 S.C. state championship football team. He was a Sergeant in the U.S. Army National Guard for 8 years. He loved woodworking, gardening and helping others. Mechie (Daddy and Papa) was a kind, humble and loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle brother, son and friend. Surviving are his wife of 59 years, Frances Hancock Price; daughter, Fran Tucker (David); grandchildren, Claire and Meg Tucker; sisters, Patricia Morton and Peggy Gunter (Lindsay). He was predeceased by his brothers, Henry, Jeff, Elwood, and Don; sisters, Rose Parker, Mary Munn and Judy Stokes. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.

Published in The State on Aug. 25, 2020.
