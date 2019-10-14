Valentine Henry Stieglitz, IV CHARLESTON - Beloved son, brother, and father, Valentine Henry Stieglitz IV, 35, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Mt. Pleasant, SC. Henry was a graduate of Hammond School, the University of South Carolina, and the USC School of Law. He loved cooking, dogs, music, playing his guitar, and sports; but most of all, he loved his daughter, Ella Grace. He worked for several years in the legal arena. Henry was a large and strong personality with an endless sense of humor, witty, and with an unbreakable love for the family and friends close to him. In addition to his daughter, he is survived by his loving parents, Val H. and Sandra Stieglitz; his sister and closest confidant, Catherine; and many uncles, aunts, cousins, and godparents, who loved him dearly. Henry's battle to survive his injuries was worthy of his best traits, and lent credit to his memory. A visitation in Henry's honor will be held from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Henry's name to Hammond School, 854 Galway Ln, Columbia, SC 29209. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Oct. 14, 2019