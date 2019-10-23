Valeria Coaxum Parker COLUMBIA, SC Funeral services for Mrs. Valeria Coaxum Parker will be held 12 p.m. (viewing at 11 a.m.) Thursday at First Nazareth Baptist Church, 2351 Gervais Street, Columbia with burial at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Vsitation for Mrs. Parker will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road. She was preceded in death by her father, George Turnipseed. Surviving are her husband, Robert Parker; daughters, Lesia Coaxum and Levette (Anthony) Morris; step-children, Marty Davidson, Taras and Mario Parker; mother, Ara Lee Turnipseed; brother, Marion Johnson, Robert Turnipseed; sister, Yvette Turnipseed; nephews, Darius and Michael Turnipseed; niece, Tiffany Johnson. Condolences for Mrs. Parker can be made at www.myersmortuarysc.com.
Published in The State on Oct. 23, 2019