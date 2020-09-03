1/2
Valeria R. Chatman Scott
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Valeria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Valeria R. Chatman Scott SUMTER - Viewing for Mrs. Valeria Renee Chatman Scott will be held Friday from 2:00 p.m. 6:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. Mrs. Scott was born on September 3, 1965 in Sumter, SC. She was the daughter of Dorothy B. Chatman and the late James Chatman. She was educated in the Sumter County Schools and graduated from Sumter High School, Class of 1984, and later attended Claflin University. Surviving are: her husband, Randy A. Scott; daughter, Portia Chatman James; mother, Dorothy Baldwin Chatman; sister, Velisa Chatman Ward; brothers, Terrance Tomlin and Timothy Kelly; grandmother, Mary C. Baldwin; 2 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leevy's Funeral Home
1831 Taylor St.
Columbia, SC 29201
803-771-7799
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved