Valeria R. Chatman Scott SUMTER - Viewing for Mrs. Valeria Renee Chatman Scott will be held Friday from 2:00 p.m. 6:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. Mrs. Scott was born on September 3, 1965 in Sumter, SC. She was the daughter of Dorothy B. Chatman and the late James Chatman. She was educated in the Sumter County Schools and graduated from Sumter High School, Class of 1984, and later attended Claflin University. Surviving are: her husband, Randy A. Scott; daughter, Portia Chatman James; mother, Dorothy Baldwin Chatman; sister, Velisa Chatman Ward; brothers, Terrance Tomlin and Timothy Kelly; grandmother, Mary C. Baldwin; 2 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.



