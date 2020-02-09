Valerie Osteen Guy MURRELLS INLET - Valerie Osteen Guy of Murrells Inlet, SC, died peacefully on February 7, 2020. She was 80 years old. Valerie, a daughter of the late LaVal and Beulah Osteen, was born December 27, 1939 in Dillon, SC. She was a graduate of Dillon High School and Brenau College in Georgia. She graduated from Brenau with a history degree and had a passion for history and reading her whole life. She was a loving wife and mother who was devoted to her family and faith. Valerie is survived by her husband of 57 years, Lee Guy; her daughters: Lee Ann (Brad) Tiller of Georgetown and Lezlie (Critt) Gore of Murrells Inlet; 5 grandchildren: Sam and Lee Tiller and Critt, Valerie and Jack Gore; 2 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters: Ann Sawyer of Columbia and Nina Stuckey of Georgetown. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 on Tuesday, February 11 at Belin Memorial United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Camp Cole, PO Box 6377, Columbia, SC 29260 or online at campcole.org
Published in The State on Feb. 9, 2020