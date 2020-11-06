Reverend Van B. Fore

July 5, 1940 - October 31, 2020

Columbia, South Carolina - On Saturday, October 31, 2020, Reverend Van B. Fore, Jr. peacefully entered eternal rest at the age of 80, surrounded by his loved ones. He was a loving husband, father and brother.

Van was born on July 5, 1940 in Port Lavaca, TX to the late Van B. Fore, Sr. and Marie R. Fore.

After graduating high school, Van entered the United States Army and retired after serving faithfully for 22 years. After retiring from the Army, Van began working at the US Department of Veterans Affairs in Columbia, SC where he worked until he was called to be a full-time pastor. He was the pastor at St. Mark Baptist Church in Ridgeway SC for more than 24 years and he went on mission trips to Africa and Brazil.

After his retirement from St. Mark Baptist Church, Van and Roxie, his wife, returned to their home church, Fort Clark Baptist Church in Elgin, SC under the leadership of Elder John L. Roberts.

Van loved playing racquetball and golf.

Van is survived by his wife of 56 years, Roxie Durham-Fore; his children; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; three sisters, Nettie Foley of Victoria, TX, Clarice Banks of Clear Lake, TX and Lorraine Williams of Port Lavaca, TX; his spiritual brother, Thomas "Rock" (Cheri) Rakes; two sisters-in-law, Delores Bynum of Newark, NJ and Gloria Durham of Ridgeway, SC; two brothers-in-law, Sid Blanks of Houston, TX and Albert Milligan (Lisa) of Columbia, SC; one uncle, Floyd (Judy) Robinson of Port Lavaca, TX; two aunts, Reve Fitzgerald of Port Lavaca, TX and Melva Bullard of Houston, TX; as well as, a host of nieces, nephews, other loving relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, Van was preceded in death by one brother, Harold Fore and one sister, Adrene Wyche.

Nelson's Funeral Home of Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements.





