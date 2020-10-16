1/
Vanessa Hellman Patterson-Henning
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vanessa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vanessa Hellman Patterson-Henning
July 25, 1960 - October 11, 2020
West Columbia, South Carolina - Vanessa Hellman Patterson-Henning, 60 of West Columbia, SC gained her wings October 11, 2020 surround by family. She was born in Winchester, VA to the late Mary and Richard Hellman. Vanessa was a graduate of Brookland Cayce High School and earned her CNA License through Midlands Technical College.
Vanessa's passion was caregiving. She was a Christian and a loving and compassionate person that never met a stranger. She loved to sing and make people smile. She had such a contagious laugh. Vanessa took the most pride in loving the Lord, her children, and grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Dean Henning of Great Bend, KS; the father of her children, Harry Patterson, Sr. of Orangeburg, SC and their children, Harry Patterson II (Christina), Mary Wines (Joseph), her grandchildren, Brooke Windham, Harry Patterson III, McKenna Patterson, Logan Patterson, Jaylin Thames (Justin Thames) Jewel Thames and Mia Wines; siblings, Richard (Susan) Hellman, David (Rebecca) Hellman, Peter (Beth) Hellman, Tracy (Susie) Hellman, Lee Ammons, and Lynette Regensburg, her life long friends, Carol Jean Carmen and Steve Cogburn, III.
Vanessa was preceded in death by her parents and her sons, Christopher Tracy Patterson and Richard Arley Patterson.
The family will receive friends for a visitation at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 845 Leesburg Road, Columbia, SC 29209 on Monday, October 19, 2020 from 12:00pm until 2:00pm. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel. Vanessa will be laid to rest in Greenlawn Memorial Park.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park
845 Leesburg Rd
Columbia, SC 29209
(803) 776-1092
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved