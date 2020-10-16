Vanessa Hellman Patterson-HenningJuly 25, 1960 - October 11, 2020West Columbia, South Carolina - Vanessa Hellman Patterson-Henning, 60 of West Columbia, SC gained her wings October 11, 2020 surround by family. She was born in Winchester, VA to the late Mary and Richard Hellman. Vanessa was a graduate of Brookland Cayce High School and earned her CNA License through Midlands Technical College.Vanessa's passion was caregiving. She was a Christian and a loving and compassionate person that never met a stranger. She loved to sing and make people smile. She had such a contagious laugh. Vanessa took the most pride in loving the Lord, her children, and grandchildren.She is survived by her husband, Dean Henning of Great Bend, KS; the father of her children, Harry Patterson, Sr. of Orangeburg, SC and their children, Harry Patterson II (Christina), Mary Wines (Joseph), her grandchildren, Brooke Windham, Harry Patterson III, McKenna Patterson, Logan Patterson, Jaylin Thames (Justin Thames) Jewel Thames and Mia Wines; siblings, Richard (Susan) Hellman, David (Rebecca) Hellman, Peter (Beth) Hellman, Tracy (Susie) Hellman, Lee Ammons, and Lynette Regensburg, her life long friends, Carol Jean Carmen and Steve Cogburn, III.Vanessa was preceded in death by her parents and her sons, Christopher Tracy Patterson and Richard Arley Patterson.The family will receive friends for a visitation at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 845 Leesburg Road, Columbia, SC 29209 on Monday, October 19, 2020 from 12:00pm until 2:00pm. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel. Vanessa will be laid to rest in Greenlawn Memorial Park.