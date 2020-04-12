Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vashti Jackson Woodson. View Sign Service Information Palmer Memorial Chapel & Funeral Home 1200 Fontaine Rd Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-786-6300 Send Flowers Obituary

Vashti Jackson Woodson COLUMBIA - Vashti Jackson Woodson was born on Sunday, August 25, 1918, and departed this earthly life Sunday, April 5, 2020, to join her heavenly Father. She was the daughter of the late Roscoe and Ella Pinckney Jackson. Vashti Woodson graduated from the historic Booker T. Washington High School and eagerly attended Benedict College, Midlands Tech and numerous community educational programs. She was married to the late David L. Woodson. The couple was blessed with six successful children. Vashti was an active member of Saint Martin de Porres Catholic Church since 1940. She served as Parish Secretary from 1960 1979. She served in many capacities including Eucharistic Minister, Religious Education Teacher, Parish Council Member, Girl Scout Leader and Senior Savvy Club member. She dutifully served as President of the St. Martin's Rosary Alter Society and Midlands Deanery President. Vashti was selected as Woman of the Year for the Rosary Altar Society. She also served as a substitute teacher until she was in her eighties. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers: Roscoe Jackson, Jr. and John Wade Johnson; and two sisters: Leveland Jackson and Elizabeth Ashford. Left to cherish and celebrate her remarkable and engaging longevity are her six children: Thomas Raymond Woodson of Greensboro, NC, Veronic Woodson Ramseur, her unselfishly devoted primary caregiver for many years, Naomi Woodson Scipio, Anthony (Ethel) Woodson, of Sterling, VA, Margaret Ann Woodson, and Rosalyn Frierson (Roy) Smith ; twelve grandchildren; fourteen grandchildren; and a host of dear relatives and friends. Memorials in her honor may be made to St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church Building Fund. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of her life will be held at a future date. Published in The State on Apr. 12, 2020

