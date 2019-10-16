Vaunceil W. Chavis SWANSEA, S. C. - Vaunceil W. Chavis, 91, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019. Funeral services will be Graveside at 11:00 AM Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Olympia Cemetery, Granby Lane, Columbia, S.C. Burial will follow in Olympia Cemetery. Mrs. Chavis was born in Rock Hill, South Carolina, the daughter of William Story and Elizabeth Gardner Watts. She was married to the late Doyle Chavis. Survivors include a daughter, Patricia Neese; sister Margaret Burrougs; grandson Richard Neese; great-grandchildren, Wayne and Nicole Neese; great-great-grandchildren, Brandon, Jacob, Kaylee and Kayden Neese. The family will receive friends from 10:00AM to 11:00 AM at the graveside prior to service. Culler-McAlhany (www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com) will be assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The State on Oct. 16, 2019