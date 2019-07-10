Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Velda Lenora Pressley Penland. View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Send Flowers Obituary

Velda Lenora Pressley Penland COLUMBIA - Velda Lenora Pressley Penland, formerly of Lenoir NC, passed away peacefully on July 4th, 2019. Mrs. Penland was born in Asheville, NC on December 3, 1933, the daughter of Dwight William and Mary Lenora Wines Pressley. She was educated in the Buncombe County School system having graduated from Lee Edwards High School in 1952 where she was an active member of the school chorus, the glee club, served on the Student Council and was a long-time drum majorette. Mrs. Penland married Paul Lee Penland on September 18, 1955. She and Mr. Penland moved to Lenoir, NC in 1961 where they resided for the next 48 years. The consummate parent volunteer, Mrs. Penland served for many years as a homeroom mother, leader of numerous school fund-raising projects, organizer of countless bake sales, and as an active member of her children's schools' PTA organizations. Ever supportive of her children's endeavors, Mrs. Penland never missed a dance or piano recital, band concert or sporting event. She later found her way into the classrooms of the Caldwell County School system, first as a volunteer with an inaugural reading intervention program at Davenport Elementary School, later as a teaching assistant with the physical education program at Valmead Elementary School, and finally with her service as a kindergarten assistant at Lower Creek Elementary School. A loyal member for many years of the First United Methodist Church of Lenoir, Mrs. Penland, along with her late husband, were devoted members of the Wesley Fellowship Sunday school class for nearly five decades. Additionally, from the time she arrived in Lenoir until her move later in her life to Columbia, SC, Mrs. Penland was an active member of the church's United Methodist Women's Circle. She could often be found volunteering and assisting with many covered dish suppers, United Methodist Youth Fellowship Sunday evening suppers, summertime Bible school programs and numerous Girl and Cub Scouting events. Mrs. Penland will be remembered by her family and friends as a dedicated and loyal caregiver. Beginning as a nursing assistant in her early years in Asheville, followed by a similar path with the Brian Center Nursing facility in Lenoir, having survived her parents, each of her siblings and her husband, Mrs. Penland spent many years caring for the medical and personal needs of us all. She insisted upon all matters relating to the care of her loved one's being handled promptly and compassionately. And, she expected no less from others providing such care including family members, volunteers and medical staff! Mrs. Penland is survived by her children and their spouses who include Deborah Penland Morrison and her husband, McDonald "Mack" Morrison, Jr. of Raleigh, NC, Michael Eugene Penland and his wife, Rebecca Duffie Penland of Columbia, SC, and Tracey Nelson Penland and his wife, Michele Picard Penland of Little River, SC. Mrs. Penland is also survived by her five grandchildren, Sarah Katherine Morrison, Caroline Lansing Penland, Anna Pressley Penland, Lauren Nicole Penland and Haley Penland Whaley; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Penland was predeceased by her sisters, Dorothy Pressley Butler, Alah Lee Pressley Cochrane, Evelyn Pressley Harper, Esther Pressley Medling; and brother, Dwight William Pressley. Mrs. Penland's family is grateful for the love, care and devotion offered to their mother in her final years from the staff of Wildewood Downs Retirement Community and from the many kind and loving souls with RetireEase Senior Services, each who have become loving members of Mrs. Penland's extended family. A private family memorial service will be held with burial in Asheville, NC. The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 14th, at the home of Mike and Rebecca Penland from 4 pm to 6 pm. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: The First United Methodist Church of Lenoir, NC Building Fund, 309 Church St NW, Lenoir, NC 28645, or the Hammond School Endowment, 854 Galway Lane, Columbia, SC 29209. Memories and condolences may be shared at

