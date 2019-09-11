Velma P. Mees 1930-2019 IDAHO STRINGS COLORADO - Dear sister pulled up her anchor and sailed away August 18 2019. Survived by John and Yvonne Basil, Gustav and Victoria) Petruske, David (Elizabeth) Basil, Thomas (Laurie) Basil, Liz (Harold Johnson) Sarah (Chris Ruff), John (Maureen) Basil, Elliott, Matthew, Joseph, Daniel, Alana, Caroline, Ryan Hughes. A longtime resident and business owner in Idaho Springs with her late husband Carl, she was involved in the community, gave comfort to others, mentored numerous high school students and her "Sugar Plum Kids", renowned chef. God gave her many talents which she used to her best ability. We are grateful to God for her life. Please remember her in your prayers.
Published in The State on Sept. 11, 2019