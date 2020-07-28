1/1
Velma Tomlinson
1916 - 2020
{ "" }
Velma Ethel Corbett Tomlinson WEST COLUMBIA - Velma Ethel Corbett Tomlinson, 103, of West Columbia, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020. Born in Timmonsville, SC on December 22, 1916, she was the daughter of the late Redding Ivy Corbett, Sr. and Nina McClees Corbett, and the wife of the late Otis Clyde Tomlinson. The funeral service will be held at 2pm on Wednesday, July 29th in the chapel at Thompson Funeral Home- Greenlawn. The family will receive friends at the funeral home an hour prior to the service, beginning at 1pm. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.

Published in The State on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Calling hours
01:00 PM
Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park
JUL
29
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park
845 Leesburg Rd
Columbia, SC 29209
(803) 776-1092
