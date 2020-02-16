Vera B. Courtney WEST COLUMBIA Vera B. Courtney (Lessie), 87, of West Columbia, wife of Edward A. Courtney, Sr., passed away Friday, February 14, 2020. She was born March 13, 1932 in Columbia, to the late George M. and Mary Brown Brazell. Lessie was a devoted wife and mother and worked hard to provide for her family in endless ways. She enjoyed working with her hands, be it with gardening or shelling peas and pecans. Lessie also enjoyed country music and loved family musical gatherings. Lessie's faith in her God Jehovah never wavered. Unbeknownst to her, she displayed a perfect example of how God calls us to live. She was selfless all of her life, and anyone who knew her recognized her as a rare, gentle soul. Love for her by her family is immeasurable. In addition to her husband of 62 years, she is survived by her children, Dana Sheppard, Melinda Etheridge (James), LaVonne Thomas (Dave), and Eddie Courtney, Jr.; her twin sister, Dessie Brazell; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Martha Rabon and Mavis Amason and her brothers, Wilbert, Otis, Roland, Emery, Burley and Boyd Brazell. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, February 17, 2020 in the chapel of Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 1:45 PM prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
Published in The State on Feb. 16, 2020