Vera Foley Thomas HOPKINS Vera Foley Thomas, 92, wife of Orville (Richard) Thomas, of 1100 Chappell Creek Road, died Saturday, May 23, 2020 at her residence. Mrs. Thomas was born in Horry County, SC; she was the daughter of the late Oscar Foley and Rebecca Orilla Suggs. She was a member of Pine Lakes Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her sons, Johnny Wade Brown and Jimmy Brown; and daughter, Betty Jean Hickox. Surviving are one son, Larry Brown; and one daughter, Gail Brown McRae; also many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 6-8pm Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020 in the chapel at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on May 27, 2020.