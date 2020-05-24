Vera Mungo Scott LEXINGTON - MRS. Scott was born April 6,1930, in Bethune, SC. She was the daughter of Walter Whiteford Mungo and Beatrice Baker Mungo. She was predeceased by Wallace Mayfield Scott who was the love of her life and husband of over 50 years. Mrs. Scott was a graduate of Bethune High School, Bethune, SC and the College of Commerce in Rock Hill, SC. She worked for many years for Mr. John Catoe in Bethune. In Columbia, she worked for CW Haynes & Co/First Citizens until retirement. Mrs. Scott was a member of Saluda River Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir and was active in many organizations. In her free time, Mrs. Scott loved working in her yard, and enjoyed sharing her flowers with others. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her sisters, Ann Mungo Williams, Myrtis D Mungo, Atha Lee Mungo West; and her brothers, Walter B Mungo, Michael J Mungo, and Billy W Mungo. The funeral service for Mrs. Scott will be held 2 o'clock, Tuesday, May 26th, at Saluda River Baptist Church with Dr. Charles Wesbrook officiating. A private burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Saluda River Baptist Church, 3459 Sunset Blvd, West Columbia, SC 29169. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on May 24, 2020.