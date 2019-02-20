Vera Huffstetler Puckett LEXINGTON Mrs. Vera Huffstetler Puckett, age 90, of Lexington, entered her eternal home with Jesus on Monday, February 18, 2019. She was born May 19, 1928, a daughter of the late Adgy and Estelle Huffstetler. Vera was a member of Gantt Street Baptist Church. She was retired from Stone's Manufacturing, where she worked for 37 years. In her spare time, she loved working in her yards, taking care of her flowers, and she was deeply devoted to her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Puckett. She is survived by her children, Bonnie Sox (Jake), Vickie Brock, Terry Puckett (Wanda), Rita Stephens, Tony Puckett, Mike Puckett (Pam); ten grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. She was loved dearly, and we will miss her every day. The family would like to extend a special thanks and appreciation to Agape Hospice Care of Lexington, SC, for the compassion and loving care they gave to our mother. Visitation will be Thursday, February 21, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 12:00 p.m., at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel, 820 West Dunbar Road, West Columbia, SC. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on Feb. 20, 2019