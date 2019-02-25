Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vera Witt. View Sign

Vera Witt CAMDEN - A service to celebrate the life of Vera Mae Gould Witt, 88, will be held Monday at 7:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Camden. The Rev. Phillip Gerald and the Rev. John Sorrells will officiate. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 6-7 p.m. at the church. Mrs. Witt, wife of the late Rev. Carl Witt, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019. Born in Buckfield, ME, she was a daughter of the late Maurice E. Gould and Lizzie Belle Conant Gould. Mrs. Witt was a member of Camden First Baptist Church where she sang in the church choir, and was an active member of the Quilters of Kershaw County. She enjoyed music, sewing and quilting. Surviving are her children and their spouses, Deborah and Greg Yurchak of Cincinnati, Ohio, Daniel and Tiffany Witt of Delaware, Ohio, John and Pam Witt of Boyertown, Pa., David and Gabriele Witt of Phenix City, AL., and Sarah and David Haas of Lugoff.; daughter-in-law, Linnea Witt of Roseburg, Org. a sister, Elaine Hall; 31 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren and 4 on the way. She was predeceased by sons, Paul Jonathan Witt, James Witt; granddaughters, Kaliana Witt, Sarah Joy Witt, Anna Joy Witt; siblings Lottie Chase, Everett Gould, Joseph Henry Gould. Sign the online register at

