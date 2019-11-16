Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Verda Potts. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Verda Potts SALUDA, SC - Verda Ann Matthews Potts, 78, died peacefully on November 13, 2019, after a lengthy illness. Born May 5, 1941, she is the daughter of the late Candler Grady and Verda Mae Etheredge Matthews. Upon graduating from Saluda High School in 1959, she attended Lander University and Columbia College, graduating in 1963 with a BA in Elementary Education. After many years of teaching, Verda obtained a Master's Degree in Library and Information Science from the University of South Carolina in 1993; an achievement of which she was immensely proud. Verda was a longtime member of the Garden Club of Saluda and a devoted member of Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church. She sang in the choir and served on church council and other church committees. Her passion for literacy led her to serve on the Saluda County Library Board where she drew on her past experience to support and promote literacy in the community of Saluda. While attending Columbia College, Verda met Paul Potts, a Citadel cadet, on a blind date and, in 1964, were married at Saluda Presbyterian Church. They spent their early years of marriage living and traveling abroad while making wonderful family memories that are still shared today. Known for her smile, Verda loved playing bridge with friends, cooking and sharing recipes, and working in her flowerbeds. Lovingly referred to as "Birdie" by her family, she especially loved having her grandchildren visit. A big kid at heart, Birdie indulged her grandchildren by playing puzzles, reading, swimming, and even making fig preserves and canning tomatoes together. They always looked forward to their visits at "Camp Saluda" during the summer months and other times. Verda is predeceased by her parents and sister, Lucy Jeanette Matthews Shealy. Surviving are her husband of 55 years, Paul Jones Potts, Jr.; daughters, Katrina Ann Potts Scabery (Matt) of Loris, SC, Carey Andrea Potts Renz (Rick) of Mount Kisco, NY; grandchildren, Maxon Paul Scabery, Carter Benjamin Scabery, Tyler Mathews Renz, Sara Jeanette Renz; sister, Amelia Raymel Matthews Herlong (Frank); brother, Candler Grady Matthews, Jr. (Renee); brother-in-law, Dr. Wyman Lester Shealy, and beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews. No formal visitation. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 pm on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, 101 N. Calhoun Street, Saluda, SC. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church or to the Saluda County Library Building Fund, 101 S. Main Street, Saluda, SC 29138. Memories and condolences may be shared online at

