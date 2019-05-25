Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Verna Neeley. View Sign Service Information Folk Funeral Home 70 N Elko St Williston , SC 29853 (803)-266-3434 Send Flowers Obituary

Verna Neeley DENMARK,SC - Verna Catherine Von Harten Neeley of Denmark, South Carolina, died peacefully at her home on May 23, 2019. She was born in Beaufort, South Carolina, on December 12, 1928, to the late Clarence Henry (Zoo) Von Harten and Jessie Verna (Ruby) Rivers Von Harten. She was married for almost 68 years to Samuel Arthur Neeley, who survives her. Mrs. Neeley was preceded in death by her parents; her brother C. H. (Sonny) Von Harten, Jr.; and her grandson J. Michael Crafaik, III. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her brother William Rivers (Skeet) Von Harten of Beaufort; daughter, Kathryn Angelyn (Kay) Neeley of Charlottesville, Virginia; daughter and son-in-law Elizabeth Rivers (Betsi) Neeley Jordan and Jack Shepard (Shep) Jordan of Hopkins, South Carolina; grandsons Samuel Arthur Crafaik and William Elliott Neeley Crafaik, both of Charlottesville, Virginia; granddaughter Molly Jordan Sims and her husband, Keith, of Chapin, South Carolina; and great-granddaughters Tyler Jordan Sims, Emma Grace Sims, and Anna Amelia May-Crafaik and her mother Cary Goodloe May of Charlottesville; and numerous nieces, nephews, and adopted family who enriched her life as she did theirs. A memorial service celebrating Mrs. Neeley's life will be held at Bethel Park United Methodist Church in Denmark on Sunday, May 26 at 3 p.m. The family will receive visitors from 2 to 2:45 p.m. in the church social hall and invite everyone to join them after the service at the Neeley Big House at Sojourner Campground at Holman's Bridge, 38 River Front Lane, Blackville, South Carolina 29817. The family requests that memorials be given to Bethel Park United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 207, Denmark, SC 29042. Folk Funeral Home, Denmark, SC is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our on-line registry at

