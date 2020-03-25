Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vernell Noble Harrison. View Sign Service Information Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home 2930 Colonial Drive Columbia , SC 29203 (803)-254-2000 Send Flowers Obituary

Vernell Noble Harrison COLUMBIA - Mrs. Vernell Noble Harrison, of Columbia, S.C. passed on Saturday, March 21, 2020. She was 88 years old. She was born and raised in St. Matthews, S.C. At a young age, Vernell met the love of her life, Shedrick Harrison, Sr. They were married for 66 years. From this union, four sons were born Shedrick Jr., Leonard, Andre, and Marshall Sr. She was preceded in death by Shedrick Sr., Andre, and Marshall Sr. Vernell was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and a friend to many. One phrase represented Vernell, she 'Loved the Lord'. She was a faithful member of Greenview 1st Baptist Church for a number of years and later joined Zion Chapel Baptist Church #1. She was an accomplished seamstress and worked as the head seamstress for Craft Farrow Hospital, a part of the State of South Carolina Mental Health System until retirement. She leaves behind a host of family and friends. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting

