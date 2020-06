Or Copy this URL to Share

Vernice Randall Brooks II IRMO - Vernice Randall Brooks II, age 49,of Irmo, SC passed away June 4, 2020 at Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital. Family and friends may call and send their condolence to his wife Charlease Brooks and children at (803)760-6898. You can send flower arrangements through Christine Sibert at Brides and Blooms as well as J.P. Holley funeral home.



