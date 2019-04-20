Vernice Z. Hinson COLUMBIA - Vernice Z. Hinson, 91, of Columbia, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family Wednesday evening, April 17, 2019. Born in Bamberg, SC, on September 23, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Clarence and Thyra Goodwin Zeigler. The funeral service for Mrs. Hinson will be held 12:30 o'clock, Tuesday, April 23rd, at St. Andrews Baptist Church, 230 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC. The family will receive friends prior to the funeral service beginning at 11:30 o'clock in the church atrium. Burial will be held following the service at 2 o'clock, in Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The State on Apr. 20, 2019