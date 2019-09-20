Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vernon B. Holladay Sr.. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Dutch Fork 7600 WOODROW ST Irmo , SC 29063 (803)-732-2211 Memorial Gathering 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Dunbar Funeral Home - Dutch Fork 7600 WOODROW ST Irmo , SC 29063 View Map Celebration of Life Following Services Arsenal Hill Park Recreation Center 1800 Lincoln Street Columbia, , SC View Map Graveside service Elmwood Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Vernon B. Holladay, Sr. CHAPIN -Vernon Breckenridge Holladay, Sr., age 92, of Chapin, SC passed away at his home on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Vernon was born on May 31, 1927, in Clarendon County to the late William Ruthen Holladay and Ida Isabelle Huggins Holladay. He was a proud US Veteran having served in the Navy. He was given the task of bringing the wounded home from Italy following WWII. He married the love of his life, Juanice McDaniels in 1950. Together they settled in Columbia, SC and raised their three children Kathy, Breck and Vinson. Vernon was very proud of his family and was excited to become "Deandaddy" to his three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. A faithful and devoted husband, Vernon was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Juanice. He was the devoted father of Mary Kathyrn Holladay (Michael) of Lexington, SC, Vernon Breckenridge Holladay, Jr. of Lavonia, GA and Vinson Lee Holladay (Rayshell) of Chapin, SC. He was the loving "Deandaddy" to April Selkinghaus (Cliff), Dawn McAndrews, Holly Volz (Chris), continuing his role as "Deandaddy" to great-grandchildren, Katelyn Selkinghaus, Ty Ochoa, Kathryn McAndrews, Skylar Volz, Nicholas Volz, and Aubrey Volz. He is also survived one brother, Bob Holladay; and three sisters, Carolyn Hardee, Mary Watson, and Willene Johnson. Family and friends will gather at Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, Irmo, on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. A family graveside service will be held on Saturday September 21, 2019, at Elmwood Cemetery followed by a celebration of life to include family and friends at Arsenal Hill Park Recreation Center, 1800 Lincoln Street, Columbia, SC 29201. In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to Carolina Wildlife 5551 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29212. Please sign the online guestbook at

