Vernon Ray Blackwell Hartsville - Services for Vernon Ray Blackwell age 88 widower of Peggy McCoy Blackwell will be held Sunday at 3:00pm at Union United Methodist Church. Pastor Charlie Short and Pastor Will Camp will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery, directed by Norton Funeral Home. Visitation will be Saturday, 5:00-7:00pm at the funeral home. Mr. Blackwell was born in McBee the son of Halton and Sallie King Blackwell. He was a lifelong member of Union United Methodist Church. He was retired from Sonoco Products Company after 39 years of service. Faith, family and fishing were the most important things in his life. His goal in life was to make others happy. Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Hettie (Buck) Wilkerson, Bethune; grandchildren, Melissa (Mark) Winburn, Bethune, Melanie (Paul) Lankford, Bethune; great grandchildren, McKayla Winburn, Emma Grace Lankford and Sarah Kate Lankford; brother, Bill (Billie) Blackwell, Bethune. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Tim Wilkerson, brother, James C. Blackwell, sister, Martha Faye Thompson. Memorials may be made to Union UMC, 4379 Union Church Road, McBee, SC , 29101. Norton Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Blackwell family. www.nortonfh.net
Published in The State on June 8, 2019