Vernon Lee Gissendanner COLUMBIA - Vernon Lee Gissendanner of Columbia, died Thursday, June 20, 2019, at the age of 90. Born on January 9, 1929, he was the son of the late Walter Gissendanner and Annie Aimar. Mr. Gissendanner graduated from Brookland Cayce High School, class of 1945. He also graduated from North Greenville College where he met his wife, Annie Laurie Hollis. After graduating from North Greenville, he attended the University of South Carolina. Mr. Gissendanner was a World War II veteran and proudlyserved his country in Kokura, Kyushu, Japan. He served in the Army's 24th Infantry and was a qualified sharp shooter. He enjoyed a long, successful career as an Electronics Technician and Service Manager. He worked at the Underwood Corporation, Killoy Company and Westbury Office Machines. Mr. Gissendanner was a man of deep Christian faith, trusting in his Savior until the end. He was a member of Riverland Hills Baptist Church. Mr. Gissendanner is survived by his wife of 66 years, Annie H. Gissendanner; daughters, Deanie Scruggs (Rick) and Laurie Bruce (Gary); son, Eric Gissendanner (Merri); grandchildren, Ellen and Madison; as well as a brother, James Donald Gissendanner. A graveside service for Mr. Gissendanner will be held at the Fort Jackson National Cemetery on Percival Road, Monday, June 24, 2019, at 2:00 pm. The family will greet friends at Kornegay & Moseley Funeral Home on Hardscrabble Road, Columbia at 12:30 pm on Monday, June 24th. The family would like to thank Compassionate Care Hospice of SC, Agape Hospice House Columbia as well as our family andmany friends who cared for our loved one and supported us through this difficult time. Please sign the online guestbook at

Published in The State on June 22, 2019

