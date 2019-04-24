Vero Lupo GREENWOOD - Vera Canaday Lupo, 90, a resident of Wesley Commons, Greenwood, died on April 20, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Rev. C. J. Lupo, Jr.. Her children are David E. Lupo (Terry) of Mt. Pleasant, Donald W. Lupo of Finland, and Janet Lupo Kerr (Robby) of Columbia, SC. She is also survived by five grandchildren; a sister, Clarita Pinckney (T.C.) of Alexandria, VA; a brother, Rev. DeArmond Canaday of Greenwood; and four great grandchildren. Vera was a dedicated wife and mother throughout her life and was an active member of the congregations she and C.J. served throughout their years in the ministry. She dedicated her time to playing a vital role in advancing the children's ministries in their congregations. A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 27 at 2:00pm in Asbury Hall at Wesley Commons, conducted by Rev. Kathy Hudson and Rev. James McCoy-Bruce. Visitation will be one hour before the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Wesley Commons for the Resident Support Fund (1110 Marshall Rd, Gwd, 29646) or the C.J. Lupo, Jr, Scholarship Fund at Wofford College (429 N. Church Street, Spartanburg, 29303-3663). Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is assisting the Lupo family.
Published in The State on Apr. 24, 2019