Verona S. Shealy WEST COLUMBIA Verona S. Shealy, 82, was born August 11, 1937 and passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. She was the wife of the late William "Bill" W. Shealy. Mrs. Shealy was a leader in Lexington County campaigns and elections. She served as President of Lexington County Women's Republicans Club and represented the club at state and national conventions. She was an active member of the Zion Lutheran Church and was always willing to help. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, 226 Corley Mill Road, Lexington, SC 29072 with interment to follow at Woodridge Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Sistercare at Zion Lutheran Church. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Sept. 19, 2019